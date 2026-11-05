Sharad Pawar stable, being treated for chest infection

18:37

NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar leaves after being discharged from the Ruby Hall Clinic after two days under medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain, in Pune on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is being treated for a chest infection at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and is stable, a doctor said Thursday.





The 85-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra and Union defence minister was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, just hours after being discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic, where he had been undergoing treatment since November 2.





A doctor at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said that he was admitted for a respiratory and chest infection and that he was stable and under treatment.





Before coming to Breach Candy, Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic for a general check-up and medical observation after he complained of pleuritic pain, Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said.





Pleuritic pain is a sharp or stabbing pain in the chest that worsens while breathing, coughing or sneezing.





He was shifted to Mumbai for further medical tests after his discharge from the Pune hospital.





-- REDIFF NEWS