Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sensex rallies 2,009 points on Thursday

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
17:39
image
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rallied 2,009 points amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices and hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict after the results of the midterm elections.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent, to settle at 79,310.01. During the day, it soared 2,168.63 points, or 2.80 per cent, to 79,470.03.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance rallied 7.77 per cent, followed by InterGlobe Aviation 5.80 per cent, ICICI Bank 5.29 per cent, Maruti 5.28 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 5.15 per cent and Bajaj Finserv 4.66 per cent.


NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.  


In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 6,063.98 points, or 8.27 per cent.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt relaxes passport, visa rules for foreign nationals
LIVE! Govt relaxes passport, visa rules for foreign nationals

Bombay HC cancels Sachin Waze's bail in Antilia case
Bombay HC cancels Sachin Waze's bail in Antilia case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday cancelled the bail previously granted to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, an accused in the 2021 'Antilia' bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The court allowed the...

Big SC order: 24-hr arrest deadline begins with detention
Big SC order: 24-hr arrest deadline begins with detention

The Supreme Court has ruled that the 24-hour constitutional deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment of detention, not from the time of formal arrest. This judgment aims to prevent misuse of...

HC orders ECI to restore Goa family's names to electoral rolls
HC orders ECI to restore Goa family's names to electoral rolls

The Bombay High Court's Goa bench has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restore the names of Goa resident Paresh Salgaonkar and five family members to the electoral rolls. Their names were deleted during a Special...

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul
Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul

A shuddh desi epic told through the eyes of a Hollywood blockbuster -- the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's 195 minutes long yarn has more action than emotion on its mind, notes Sukanya Verma.