Sensex rallies 2,009 points on Thursday

17:39

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rallied 2,009 points amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices and hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict after the results of the midterm elections.





The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent, to settle at 79,310.01. During the day, it soared 2,168.63 points, or 2.80 per cent, to 79,470.03.





Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance rallied 7.77 per cent, followed by InterGlobe Aviation 5.80 per cent, ICICI Bank 5.29 per cent, Maruti 5.28 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 5.15 per cent and Bajaj Finserv 4.66 per cent.









NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.









In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 6,063.98 points, or 8.27 per cent.