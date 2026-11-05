Sensex cheers US midterms, rises 1,400+ points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied sharply in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a steep fall in crude oil prices, a strong showing on Wall Street and hopes of a possible resolution to the West Asia conflict following the US midterm elections.
Foreign fund inflows also lifted sentiment, adding to the optimism in the domestic market.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,403.71 points to 78,689.87 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 378.85 points to 24,340.40.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.
Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel, however, traded lower.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.07 per cent to USD 93.61 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to pour money into domestic equities, buying shares worth Rs 7,284.03 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, US voters dealt President Donald Trump a major political setback on Tuesday, handing the opposition Democratic Party control of Congress and flipping key gubernatorial seats in closely watched midterm elections. The results could have far-reaching implications beyond the US, including for global markets and the geopolitical outlook.
-- REDIFF NEWS