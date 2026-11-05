Sensex cheers US midterms, rises 1,400+ points

10:14





Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to pour money into domestic equities, buying shares worth Rs 7,284.03 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.



Meanwhile, US voters dealt President Donald Trump a major political setback on Tuesday, handing the opposition Democratic Party control of Congress and flipping key gubernatorial seats in closely watched midterm elections. The results could have far-reaching implications beyond the US, including for global markets and the geopolitical outlook.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied sharply in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a steep fall in crude oil prices, a strong showing on Wall Street and hopes of a possible resolution to the West Asia conflict following the US midterm elections.Foreign fund inflows also lifted sentiment, adding to the optimism in the domestic market.The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,403.71 points to 78,689.87 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 378.85 points to 24,340.40.Among the 30 Sensex constituents, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel, however, traded lower.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.07 per cent to USD 93.61 a barrel.