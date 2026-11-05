Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sensex cheers US midterms, rises 1,400+ points

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
10:14
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied sharply in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a steep fall in crude oil prices, a strong showing on Wall Street and hopes of a possible resolution to the West Asia conflict following the US midterm elections.

Foreign fund inflows also lifted sentiment, adding to the optimism in the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,403.71 points to 78,689.87 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 378.85 points to 24,340.40.

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel, however, traded lower.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.07 per cent to USD 93.61 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to pour money into domestic equities, buying shares worth Rs 7,284.03 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, US voters dealt President Donald Trump a major political setback on Tuesday, handing the opposition Democratic Party control of Congress and flipping key gubernatorial seats in closely watched midterm elections. The results could have far-reaching implications beyond the US, including for global markets and the geopolitical outlook.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amish Shah wins Arizona, 6th Indian-American in House
LIVE! Amish Shah wins Arizona, 6th Indian-American in House

'If Yogi Retains Power, It'll Be End Of The Opposition'
'If Yogi Retains Power, It'll Be End Of The Opposition'

'In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is a minor player. The Samajwadi Party is the number two party.''Every time there are some good tidings for the Congress, it oversells itself. They need to be prudent about the number of seats they claim...

LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Ramayana: Part 1 Review
LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Ramayana: Part 1 Review

It's time for Ramayana! Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited spectacle finally opens in theatres this Diwali, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana. Join us for first-day, first-show reactions, early response and...

End Iran war: Vance charts own course after midterm rout
End Iran war: Vance charts own course after midterm rout

Following significant midterm election losses, US Vice President J D Vance is reportedly forming a new political alliance targeting disaffected Trump supporters for the 2028 presidential election, while President Donald Trump is...

Trump admits Iran war cost him midterms, but...
Trump admits Iran war cost him midterms, but...

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran largely contributed to Republican losses in the midterm elections due to rising gasoline prices. However, Trump remained defiant, stating he would undertake the action again as...