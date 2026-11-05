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Security forces recover 711 BGL shells hidden by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Security forces on Thursday recovered 711 barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells hidden by Maoists in the past near Karregutta hills of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of Bijapur district police, the 196th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 204th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF) launched a search operation, he said.

The forest area surrounding the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of security forces in Tadapalla village under Usur police station limits was covered during the operation, leading to the recovery of 711 BGL shells concealed by Maoists near KG Hills, he said.

KG Hills is about 1.5 km northwest of the Tadapalla FOB. The recovered shells were secured through prescribed safety protocols, he added.

"Civilians must avoid visiting Karregutta and adjoining hills for the time being, as the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive materials cannot be ruled out. A demining operation will be undertaken in the area as part of a planned exercise," the official said.

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