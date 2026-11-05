Sebi Eases Digital KYC For NRIs, Foreign Nationals

07:58

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday relaxed know-your-customer (KYC) requirements for persons resident outside India (PROIs), allowing those in Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-compliant countries to complete digital onboarding without being physically present in India.





The revised framework, effective December 3, will cover non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs), and foreign nationals.





Clients residing in FATF non-compliant countries will continue to follow existing KYC requirements.





The move aims to ease onboarding and investing by such investors in the Indian markets.





Under the revised norms, intermediaries can accept digital submission of KYC information and supporting documents from eligible clients.





Sebi has made KYC records portable, allowing them to be shared across intermediaries.





-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard