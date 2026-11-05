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'Sara Ali Khan is fake; Amrita abused me': Orry

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Photo: Kind courtesy Orry/Instagram
Photo: Kind courtesy Orry/Instagram
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently opened up about his fallout with actor and former bestie Sara Ali Khan calling her a 'fake friend'

In a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Orry was asked to name a famous person he had blocked, unfollowed or muted on social media. Orry quickly said "Sara Ali Khan", adding, "I'm very public about it. Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too." 

Orry claimed that they grew up together and how he had supported the actor through a particularly challenging phase of her life. 

"I was there for her through so much. We were in Goa when she got into a big case. I stood by her through all of that, never left her side. But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared," the influencer said. 

Orry alleged that Sara was unavailable during his difficult phase. "It was such a tough phase for me, and she didn't check on me once or call me once. I was like, when your life was under fire, and everyone told me to leave her side and not get caught up, I stood by her side. I took care of you, your mother and your brother and stood by them. And when the tables flipped, and you had to be there with me for once, you couldn't even give me a phone call," he added.

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