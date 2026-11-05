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Samvat 2082: Sensex, Nifty face 15-Year worst

Thu, 05 November 2026
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13:43
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are on course to deliver their worst performance in a Samvat year in the past 15 years.

The reasons range from heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), triggered by higher crude oil prices, to rising US bond yields amid the ongoing geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

So far in Samvat 2082, the Sensex and Nifty 50 have declined 8.4 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 have outperformed, gaining 4.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, during the year.

In Samvat 2067, the indices had tanked 17 per cent, while Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices had plunged 28 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

While Foreign portfolio investors sold Rs 3.03 trillion worth of Indian equities during the Samvat 2082, Domestic institutional investors made a net inflow of Rs 7.74 trillion.

The coming Samvat 2083 will remain challenging for the markets unless crude prices cool off and bond yields ease.

- REDIFF NEWS with inputs from Business Standard

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