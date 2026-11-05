Rupee settles flat at 94.46 against US dollar

19:11

The rupee settled on a flat note at 94.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as the support from lower crude oil prices was negated by a firm greenback in overseas markets.



Forex traders said the Indian rupee is showing signs of near-term stabilisation after recovering sharply against the US dollar in previous sessions. A positive trend in domestic equities and softening of crude oil prices, however, cushioned the downside.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 94.36 and fell further to a low of 94.57 in intraday trade. The unit recouped some losses in the closing session to settle at 94.46 (provisional), unchanged from its previous close.



On Wednesday, the rupee stayed firm for the second straight session to settle 29 paise higher at 94.46 against the US dollar.