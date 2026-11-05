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Rs 1 lakh reward for missing 'son' African grey parrot Laddu

Thu, 05 November 2026
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17:05
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
The Parikh family has made a plea to the public to find their 'son' laddu, an African grey parrot. 'Laddu' flew away, causing the Vadodara-based family distress as, according to them, the bird 'cannot feed itself'.

Jessica Parikh, who took care of Laddu 'like a son', urged people to locate the bird, which has been missing since 7 pm on October 31. Parikh said that Laddu managed to open the door of its cage, and flew away. 

The family got the six-month-old male parrot from a breeder in Pune.

Parikh said he was a son to them; more than just a son. He was a piece of their heart. They have searched in Sevasi, Gotri, Bhayli (areas of Vadodara), and many other places, but have not spotted him anywhere. 

The family played recordings of their own calls and voices, even trying whistling, but failed to find Laddu.

African grey parrots are highly social birds that can form deep bonds with their human caregivers.

The family suspects he might be in an isolated area, or near a river. Laddu even wears a ring with a licence number.

The family has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh, she said, adding that they will gladly provide it to anyone who helps them find Laddu.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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