Ro Khanna predicts Democrats will cross 250 seats

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Ro Khanna meets an elderly woman in North Carolina

Following a stunning electoral setback for Republicans in the US midterm elections, prominent Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has predicted a sweeping Democratic resurgence, drawing parallels with the historic 2008 electoral wave.



In a conversation with prominent Indian-American community leader and former Joe Biden administration adviser Ajay Jain Bhoturia regarding the nationwide electoral outcome, Congressman Khanna asserted, "It's going to be over 250 seats. We may get as big a majority as we had under Obama in 2008. This is a tsunami. It is a repudiation of Trump."



Highlighting the core economic anxieties that dictated voter sentiment at the ballot box, Khanna emphasised that the electorate's mandate centres primarily on cost-of-living relief and international diplomacy.



"People want lower costs. They want this war ended. Why? Because if you end the war, you're going to immediately lower the cost of food, lower the cost of gas, lower the cost of diesel. That's causing home heating to go up," Khanna noted.



Reiterating the legislative focus of his party moving forward, the lawmaker added, "They want us to focus on lowering costs for their families with childcare and healthcare, and that's what the Democrats are going to do..."



Building on this seismic shift, the newly altered balance of power in Washington has handed Democrats substantial majorities across both congressional chambers, setting the stage for direct political confrontation with President Donald Trump.



Although Democrats are poised to advance an expansive legislative roadmap, roll back select executive policies and initiate rigorous parliamentary inquiries into the administration, their newfound numbers do not guarantee unhindered lawmaking authority.