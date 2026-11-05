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Prez receives complaint after Keralam Guv's Instagram shows BJP tag

Thu, 05 November 2026
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15:29
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
The Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' outfit of the opposition CPI (M). has complained to President Droupadi Murmu against Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

They have complained against Mathur for allegedly including the BJP's name in his official Instagram handle, as a  constitutional office-holder needs to maintain political neutrality.

SFI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Nandan M A wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and cited Mathur's earlier association with the BJP. The letter said that a Governor was expected to function as the custodian of the Constitution, not a political party representative.

The Lok Bhavan has not made any official comment on this matter. Mathur was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Keralam on October 23.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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