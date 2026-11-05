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Praful Patel meets Sharad Pawar in hospital; rejects speculation of political discussions

Thu, 05 November 2026
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23:47
Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel
Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel
Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel on Thursday met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy hospital to inquire about the latter's health.

The 85-year-old NCP-SP supremo was admitted to the south Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after discharge from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was undergoing treatment since Monday.

Patel told reporters he keeps meeting Pawar and Supriya Sule off and on since they share family ties.

Rejecting speculations of political discussions in the hospital, Patel said it was not a place to talk politics.

Patel and other senior NCP leaders had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday, triggering a political buzz as NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and her sons Parth and Jay were not present.

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