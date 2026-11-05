Pope Leo XIV meets Bob Dylan in the Vatican

12:18

Image: Vatican Media





The renowned American singer, whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, is in Italy for his 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour.



As per a report by Vatican News, the two greeted each other and had a lighthearted dialogue. Dylan received a rosary from the Pope, while he presented the Pontiff with a copy of his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One.



In 1997, Dylan performed in Bologna before Pope John Paul II and an audience of approximately 300,000 people.



Pope Leo XIV had earlier quoted Dylan's lyrics in the preface to a book on disarmament published by the Vatican Publishing House (LEV), titled Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift, in which the Pope cited verses from Dylan's protest song 'Go Away You Bomb' to emphasise the need for peace and attempt to cease violence.



Written in 1963, at the height of Cold War tensions, 'Go Away You Bomb' is unique in Dylan's body of work in that it was never officially recorded or released in a music album. According to Vatican News, even its original manuscript remained unpublished till 2013.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Pope Leo XIV met 85-year-old Nobel laureate and musician Bob Dylan at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.