Oman, Iran seek 'resuming navigation' through Hormuz

22:39

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Oman and Iran discussed efforts to resume navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without obstacles during a telephone conversation between their foreign ministers on Thursday, with both sides emphasising the need for sustainable understandings to ensure maritime safety, facilitate international trade and energy flows, and prevent further confrontations in the region.



In a post on X, Oman's ministry of foreign affairs said that Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



"During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in communications and discussions aimed at reaching practical, political, and technical understandings that would lead to resuming navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without obstacles," the ministry said.



The two foreign ministers "affirmed the importance of transitioning from a phase of de-escalating tensions to a phase of consolidating sustainable understandings," based on practical arrangements to ensure the safety of maritime passages and shared technical mechanisms to secure the smooth flow of international trade and energy.



The ministry further stated that these understandings were aimed at "ending the state of war and preventing the resurgence of confrontations in the region."