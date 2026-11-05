Odisha demands Rs 2,526 cr for cyclone, flood relief

15:45

Image: ANI Photo

The impact of cyclone Arnab has left several parts of Odisha in distress, along with its southern districts affected by floods. In lieu of this, the Odisha government on Thursday demanded Rs 2,526 crore as central assistance.



The Odisha government has also sought special assistance to permanently mitigate the impact of cyclones and floods with Rs. 10,000 crore aid.



Cyclone Arnab has affected the Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts with floods. The special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said that the special grant was required for the reconstruction of irrigation facilities and other infrastructure damaged during the calamity.



-- REDIFF NEWS