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Multiple flights in Europe diverted after bomb threats

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Several flights across Europe were forced to make emergency landings on Thursday after bomb threats, authorities said.

Finnair said its Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat. The aircraft landed normally in the Italian capital, but a subsequent inspection found nothing suspicious on board, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

Three Ryanair flights heading to Sofia, Bulgaria, were also forced to make emergency landings following bomb threats.

Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters.

The third flight, which was travelling from London's Stansted Airport to Sofia, was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, where it landed safely, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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