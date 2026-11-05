MPTC, ZPTC polling generally peaceful across Andhra; 37 minor incidents reported

22:11

Polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections concluded in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, and it was generally peaceful across the state despite 37 minor incidents reported from 15 districts, a senior police official said.



Elections were held for 582 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and 7,767 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats across 28 districts.



"Polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections was peaceful across Andhra Pradesh, except for a few minor incidents. We have received reports of 37 incidents from 15 districts," said Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta in an official press release.



The DGP said voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and that extensive security arrangements, continuous monitoring and additional deployment in sensitive areas helped ensure peaceful polling.



As many as 40,679 police personnel were deployed across 31,460 polling stations to maintain law and order during the elections, he said, adding that sensitive and hypersensitive areas were identified in advance and provided additional security.



CCTV cameras, videography, drones, body-worn cameras, the Samarth App and the Trace Application were used to monitor polling and maintain vigilance across the state, he said.