Mother-daughter dragged on car bonnet for 2 km in Mathura

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





A video showing the car being driven with the two women on its bonnet has gone viral on social media.



Prem and Puneet have been arrested while the police are searching for their associate. The police have added attempt to murder charge to the FIR.



-- REDIFF NEWS

On Monday night, near the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg at Panigaon village under the Yamuna Par police station area in Mathura, two men -- Prem and Puneet -- drove a car for almost 2 km with a mother-daughter duo on the car bonnet.The duo had tried to stop the men after a dispute over money spent on a court case.The accused had visited one Pawan's house with another associate to demand money allegedly spent jointly in a pending court case.When the money was not paid, the three men allegedly abused and assaulted members of the house. As about 100 villagers gathered hearing the commotion, the accused fled to their car.Pawan's mother Sheela Devi and sister stood in front of the car to stop the accused. However, as the accused accelerated the car the two women fell on the bonnet and were dragged along.The accused did not stop the car for nearly 2 km with the women dragged along.After they were dropped off near a petrol pump the women alerted the police.