Mother-daughter dragged on car bonnet for 2 km, 2 held

13:56

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

On Monday night near the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg at Panigaon village under the Yamuna Par police station area, two men - Prem and Puneet -drove a car for almost 2 kms while dragging a mother-daughter duo on the car bonnet.



The duo had tried to stop the men after a dispute over money spent on a court case.



The accused visited Pawan's house with another associate to demand money allegedly spent jointly in a pending court case.



When the money was not paid, the three men allegedly abused and assaulted members of the house. As about 100 villagers gathered hearing the commotion, the accused fled to their car.



Pawan's mother Sheela Devi and sister stood in front of the car to stop the accused. Instead the two women got knocked on the bonnet as the accused accelerated the car.



The accused did not stop for nearly 2 kms with the women on the bonnet. They dropped them near a petrol pump on Mant Road before fleeing.



The women alerted the police and were taken to a hospital to treat their injuries. A video showing the car being driven with the two women on its bonnet has gone viral on social media.



Prem and Puneet have been arrested while the police are searching for their associate. The police have added attempt to murder charge to the FIR.



-- REDIFF NEWS