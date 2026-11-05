Mohenjo-Daro's 'Dancing Girl' removed from National Museum gallery

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The Dancing Girl. Photograph: Alfred Nawrath/Wikimedia Commons

The 4,500 year-old bronze statue of the famous Dancing Girl, one of India's national treasures, and pride of the National Museum in Delhi, has been removed from the Harappan Gallery, reports The Print.





The absence of the iconic statute was discovered by former MP R Senthil who made the museum the last stop of his Indus Valley itinerary. He has written a letter to the culture minister seeking an explanation about the removal and its present location.





'Clarify the present storage/display conditions and ensure adherence to international preservation protocols. Take immediate measures to restore the original sculpture to its rightful gallery in the National Museum at the earliest,' reads excerpts of the letter as carried in The Print.





The statute was removed in September. A small white chit alongside the shelf said: 'Object removed for Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum Mock Gallery.' The said museum is under construction in the precinct of the National Museum.





The excavation of the statue in 1936 led to the vital discovery that the Indus Valley Civilisation knew metal blending, casting and that dance, was part of the culture.





Originally, in the Lahore Museum, it was allocated to India at Partition.





-- REDIFF NEWS