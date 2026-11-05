Modi meets NITI Aayog's new leadership

19:11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ashok Lahiri, the Niti Aayog Vice Chairman; Kindly note that the image is used for representational purpose only





-- REDIFF NEWS

Modi meets NITI Aayog's new leadershipPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the new leadership of NITI Aayog in New Delhi to discuss various issues and policies that the government think tank is focusing on amidst global uncertainties.The meeting included a presentation by members of NITI Aayog on how they are pursuing implemention of policies under the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, a senior official said.The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri, CEO Anurag Jain, members Rajiv Gauba, R Balasubramaniam, Joram Aniya, K V Raju, M Srinivas, Gobardhan Das, Abhay Karandikar along with other senior officials.