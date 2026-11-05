MFs Equity Buying Eases To 3-Month Low In October

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





Apart from changes in cash holdings and flows into active equity schemes, deployment is also shaped by inflows into passive and hybrid funds.







-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard In particular, shifts in the equity allocation of hybrid schemes can materially impact the overall quantum of equities purchased by the industry.

Mutual funds' equity market investments eased to a 3-month low of Rs 43,024 crore in October. The slower deployment came amid equity market recovery in the last few sessions of the month.The buying took the 10-month tally for 2026 to Rs 4.7 trillion. If the buying continues for the next two months, the total MF deployment will cross Rs 5 trillion, a record high seen in calendar year 2025.MFs, backed by continued retail participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs), have emerged as a key support for the market in recent years as foreign investors have pulled out money.The MF activity in the equity market depends on the net inflows into equity and hybrid schemes.