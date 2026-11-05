Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

MFs Equity Buying Eases To 3-Month Low In October

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
08:03
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Mutual funds' equity market investments eased to a 3-month low of Rs 43,024 crore in October. The slower deployment came amid equity market recovery in the last few sessions of the month.

The buying took the 10-month tally for 2026 to Rs 4.7 trillion. If the buying continues for the next two months, the total MF deployment will cross Rs 5 trillion, a record high seen in calendar year 2025.

MFs, backed by continued retail participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs), have emerged as a key support for the market in recent years as foreign investors have pulled out money.

The MF activity in the equity market depends on the net inflows into equity and hybrid schemes. 

Apart from changes in cash holdings and flows into active equity schemes, deployment is also shaped by inflows into passive and hybrid funds. 

In particular, shifts in the equity allocation of hybrid schemes can materially impact the overall quantum of equities purchased by the industry.  

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard  

TOP STORIES

Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections
Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections

Several Indian-Americans have achieved significant victories in the US midterm elections, with five securing seats in the House of Representatives and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller winning re-election. The article profiles...

Ro Khanna to Pia Dandiya: How desis fared in US midterm polls
Ro Khanna to Pia Dandiya: How desis fared in US midterm polls

Indian-American Democratic lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Suhas Subramanyam, and Pramila Jayapal have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives, with Pia Dandiya making her debut, marking a strong showing by the community in the...

Vivek Ramaswamy loses Guv race despite Trump's backing
Vivek Ramaswamy loses Guv race despite Trump's backing

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, has lost Ohio's gubernatorial race to Democrat Amy Acton, who made history as the state's first woman governor.

1st ODI: Kohli lights up Auckland on eve of 38th birthday
1st ODI: Kohli lights up Auckland on eve of 38th birthday

Virat Kohli struck a fine 74 to guide India to a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the rain-hit first ODI of the series in Auckland on Wednesday, a day before his 38th birthday.

Another Indian, injured in Saudi airport attack, dies
Another Indian, injured in Saudi airport attack, dies

A second Indian national, critically injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, has died, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia announced. The embassy is providing full assistance to the family. This...