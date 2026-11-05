Merchants can't pass on MDR to customers: NPCI in court

20:02

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has told the Supreme Court that merchants cannot pass on Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges to customers under the revised UPI pricing framework.



The top court on September 28 had sought responses from the Centre and others, including the NPCI, on a petition challenging the decision to impose an MDR on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.



The court, however, had declined to grant an interim stay on the revised framework after the petitioner's counsel sought suspension of the decision pending consideration of the matter.



In a response affidavit filed on November 3, the NPCI told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that UPI application providers cannot impose platform fees or other charges on users for making payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).