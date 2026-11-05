Mehbooba unanimously re-elected as PDP chief for fifth consecutive term

17:22

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has been unanimously re-elected as the party's president for the fifth consecutive term, with members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar extending their support to her candidature.



According to PDP, the proposal to re-elect Mehbooba Mufti was moved by former Minister and senior party leader Ab Rehman Veeri, while senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Aalam seconded the proposal.



All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature. Members of the electoral college from Jammu also participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election.



Mufti has been serving as the president of the PDP since 2002, continuing her association with the party's leadership over the years.



Following her re-election, the party took to X and shared a photograph of Mufti wearing a garland, formally announcing her continuation as president for the fifth consecutive term.