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Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Up For Naseeruddin Shah

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Actor Manoj Bajpayee has come out in defence of Bollywood in an interview where he said it is wrong to assume that actors don't speak up or criticise the ruling dispensation.

In an interview with the 4PM News Network, when the interviewer intervened to ask who was speaking right between Naseeruddin Shah and Piyush Mishra, Bajpayee said, 'The person who puts his or her thoughts openly is a good thing.

'Naseeurddin Shah does so does Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha or Sudhir Mishra. They openly speak their mind. But then you don't call them so-called Bollywood, so what can I do?'

'I will always be against the system that will not support the films and books that is opposite to (the ruling establishment).'

 
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