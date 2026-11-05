Lawmakers to push for 'incompetent' Hegseth's impeachment

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-- REDIFF NEWS

US Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has said he would drop his impeachment push against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth if the Pentagon chief resigns, setting a clear condition for backing away from the effort."There is one contingency in which I won't reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns," Massie wrote on X on November 4, responding to a CNN report.According to CNN's November 4 report, Massie plans to bring the impeachment effort to a House vote when lawmakers return for their next session. Citing several Republican insiders, the report said there was an expectation among lawmakers that the measure would pass.Massie's statement suggests he intends to press ahead with the impeachment effort unless Hegseth steps down. The move comes in the wake of the Republican Party's setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections, with Democrats preparing to take control of Congress.Hegseth has also come under fire from several conservative figures over his leadership and the administration's handling of the ongoing conflict with Iran.Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District and serves on the House Armed Services Committee, has also called for Hegseth's removal, saying the defence secretary "needs to go."