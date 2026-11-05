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K'taka CM wants Kannadigas to get hiring priority

Thu, 05 November 2026
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13:44
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Speaking at a CSR-related event in Bengaluru on November 4, Wednesday, Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar urged private companies to prioritise local talent during recruitment drives, assuring government support and protection against interference.

The K'taka CM said that firms looking for skilled candidates can approach the government, and that Kannnadigas be given priority in hiring. He assured that the state government will not interfere in the skill criteria. 

This comes amid a campaign launched by Kannada activist T A Narayana Gowda-led Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in the state to provide opportunities to local talent. As per Gowda, the campaign would continue until November 30, post which a list will be shared with the government.

Gowda added that a delegation would meet the CM and seek a time-bound action on implementing job reservations. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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