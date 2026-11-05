Kochi Mercedes-Benz accident: HC grants anticipatory bail to judge

21:05

The Kerala high court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to an additional district and sessions judge in connection with a fatal car accident involving his 17-year-old son, saying that he has no criminal antecedents and his custodial interrogation "seems unnecessary".



While granting the relief to the judge, Justice Kauser Edappagath also noted that the bail applicant was a serving judicial officer in the cadre of district and sessions judge in Keralam and "there is no possibility at all that he will abscond or evade the process of law."



"The applicant (judge) does not have any criminal antecedents. Considering the allegations made against the applicant, his custodial interrogation seems unnecessary. For these reasons, I find this to be an appropriate case to grant pre-arrest bail to the applicant," Justice Edappagath said.



The court said that if the judge is arrested, he shall be released on bail on executing a bond of Rs one lakh with two solvent sureties for the like amount to the satisfaction of the arresting officer/investigating officer.