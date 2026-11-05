Keralam woman in custody for murder of 17-year-old boy

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Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





The main intention was for Abhiram to persuade his friend to come to Pangappara. When the plan did not work, Abhiram was attacked and strangled with a belt.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The body of a 17-year-old boy, Abhiram, was found stuffed in a sack dumped among banana plants and dumped in a vacant plot at Pangappara in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The police probe into the murder has led to the custody of a woman, Anandha B A, on November 4, Wednesday.The woman was connected to Umar Mufthar (22), the second accused in the case, who allegedly hatched the plan to target Abhiram and another friend, for the prime accused, who is a juvenile.The police officials informed that three persons, Mufthar and Anandha B A (18) and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested. Abhiram was allegedly in a relationship with a girl who was the girlfriend of the prime accused.After Abhiram's parents approached the Sreekaryam police when he did not return home. Abhiram was allegedly lured by Anandha as per the instructions of the accused.