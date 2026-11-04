Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Jhota murder: Deadlock ends as family agrees to autopsy

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
00:08
Protesters burn an effigy during the Punjab Bandh called over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, in Jalandhar./ANI Photo
Protesters burn an effigy during the Punjab Bandh called over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, in Jalandhar./ANI Photo
The family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Wednesday evening agreed to his postmortem and cremation following a meeting with Punjab government representatives in Mansa, ending the 22-day-long agitation.

The breakthrough came after a five-hour meeting between the Jhota's family, the joint action committee and the government representatives -- Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

According to the agreement, the state government has agreed to the release of protesters Lakha Sidhana and others following the withdrawal of cases registered against them. 

The government has also assured to give compensation of Rs 2 crore to the Jhota's family and a job to his wife.

Following the agreement, the action committee, which was leading the agitation over the murder of Jhota, agreed to suspend its proposed gherao of chief minister's residence on November 5.

The government also agreed to a Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job to a family member of Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan, who died on October 27.

Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight inside a medical store in a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13. 

His body has been lying at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa since then.

The postmortem of Jhota is expected to be conducted at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed as massive blaze engulfs Maha firecracker godown
LIVE! 2 killed as massive blaze engulfs Maha firecracker godown

Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections
Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections

Several Indian-Americans have achieved significant victories in the US midterm elections, with five securing seats in the House of Representatives and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller winning re-election. The article profiles...

Guwahati hotel shooting accused killed in police encounter
Guwahati hotel shooting accused killed in police encounter

The prime accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was killed in a police encounter in Assam's Sivasagar district early Wednesday. Gogoi, who allegedly shot five people dead, was reportedly attempting to snatch an...

HC denies bail to ex-judge Giribalah in Twisha suicide case
HC denies bail to ex-judge Giribalah in Twisha suicide case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected the bail plea of former district judge Giribala Singh, who is implicated in the alleged suicide of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. The court cited ongoing investigations, pending forensic...

Don't ask daughter to 'adjust' to marital violence: HC
Don't ask daughter to 'adjust' to marital violence: HC

The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the tendency to implicate husband's relatives in matrimonial disputes with sweeping allegations of cruelty. The court also stressed the importance of timely support from a woman's family...