Jhota murder: Deadlock ends as family agrees to autopsy

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Protesters burn an effigy during the Punjab Bandh called over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, in Jalandhar./ANI Photo





The government has also assured to give compensation of Rs 2 crore to the Jhota's family and a job to his wife.



Following the agreement, the action committee, which was leading the agitation over the murder of Jhota, agreed to suspend its proposed gherao of chief minister's residence on November 5.



The government also agreed to a Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job to a family member of Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan, who died on October 27.



Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight inside a medical store in a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.





His body has been lying at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa since then.



The postmortem of Jhota is expected to be conducted at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Wednesday evening agreed to his postmortem and cremation following a meeting with Punjab government representatives in Mansa, ending the 22-day-long agitation.The breakthrough came after a five-hour meeting between the Jhota's family, the joint action committee and the government representatives -- Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.According to the agreement, the state government has agreed to the release of protesters Lakha Sidhana and others following the withdrawal of cases registered against them.