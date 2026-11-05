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Janet Jackson's 2004 wardrobe malfunction: Planned!

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Rich Esteban/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rich Esteban/Wikimedia Commons
Remember Janet Jackson's memorable wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004 that was broadcast live? 

Singer Justin Timberlake was performing Rock Your Body with Jackson, and tore off a section of her leather bustier exposing a breast, as they were singing the final lines: Gonna have you naked by the end of this song...  

The fallout was pretty severe. CBS was fined although it eventually didn't have to pay and Jackson's videos were taken off networks.

Wayne Scot Lukas, Jackson's designer, recently told TMZ Sports that it was no malfunction and was designed that way to add spice to the show. He declared it was the 'most functioning wardrobe in history'.

'He (Timberlake) coined the term wardrobe malfunction, which blamed it on me. So, you have to understand my mother's bible study group was watching the show and they're all excited to see Wayne's big project and then Justin goes 'It's just a little wardrobe malfunction. We want to give you something to talk about''.

Lukas reveals that the original plan was to show Jackson's posterior and it was swapped for The Bustier Moment two days before.

The fashion designer is still bitter because his business suffered and he received no apologies from Timberlake.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

 

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