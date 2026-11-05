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IYC suspends 185 members for skipping INDIA rally

Thu, 05 November 2026
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15:05
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The Indian Youth Congress has suspended at least 185 members across seven states for skipping the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, NDTV reported, citing suspension letters and sources.

The disciplinary crackdown could eventually cover up to 500 members.

Madhya Pradesh accounted for the highest number of suspensions at 60, followed by Gujarat (49) and West Bengal (26).

Several suspended members have questioned the action, alleging arbitrary treatment despite years of service.

Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib defended the move, saying office-bearers who ignored clear attendance instructions had been removed to ensure organisational accountability.

The organisation had used barcode scanners and its mobile application to track attendance at the rally.

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