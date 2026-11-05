Is Sergio Gor Going To Take Marco Rubio's Job?

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IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during their visit to the US consulate general, in Mumbai, October 21, 2026. Photograph: @SecRubio X/ANI Photo

The knives are out for Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth among Donald Trump's MAGA faithful after the Republican debacle.



The Iran War is being blamed as the prime cause for the Republican party losing control of the US house of representatives and senate -- J D Vance plunged the first dagger in on Wednesday -- and Rubio, the US secretary of state and Trump's national security adviser, and Hegseth, the US secretary of war, could be the fall guys soon.



Hegseth, who ran an all blunder campaign at the Pentagon, may be the first to go. Rubio, who seems to be a rare member of his cabinet Trump respects, could escape the Trumpian axe.



What is interesting though are reports that Sergio Gor, who serves as Trump's ambassador to India and his envoy for South and Central Asia, could move to the US state department if Rubio is asked to leave.



Before he arrived in New Delhi, Gor had zero diplomatic experience; he ran the department of personnel at the White House in the early days of the second Trump administration and had countless run-ins with Elon Musk who POTUS had then assigned the job of cutting the government payroll.



Gor, who turns 40 on November 30, appears to have impressed Trump with his activist ambassadorial role in New Delhi, which includes squiring Donald Trump Junior and his then girlfriend Bettina Anderson (they married later) and younger daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos when they visited India.



-- REDIFF NEWS