Is Modi watching? Bangladesh, China sign crucial MoU

13:08

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding economic and infrastructure cooperation has been signed between Bangladesh and China in Mongla, Bagerhat, in the presence of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.



The MoU was signed on Thursday morning in Mongla between Invest Bangladesh and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).



Saleh Ahmed, Member of the Industrial Zone Division at Invest Bangladesh, signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh, while Li Chongyang, Chairman of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, signed on behalf of China.



Ashik Chowdhury, Chairman of Invest Bangladesh, and Dai Hegen, Chairman of CRCC, were present during the signing.



Under this MoU, opportunities will be created to expand investment and economic cooperation across various sectors in Bangladesh, including infrastructure, transport, logistics, industry, energy, environment and skill development.



In addition to attending the signing ceremony, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the Chinese delegation.