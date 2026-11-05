Is Callum Turner the next James Bond?

British actor Callum Turner has emerged as the first choice to play the next 007. Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has also endorsed Callum in an interview to Vanity Fair, reports the Guardian.





According to bookmakers, Turner has edged out previous favourite Jack Lowden [Slow Horses]. The other actors who had auditioned for the role are osh O’Connor, Richard Madden, Robert Pattinson and Joe Alwyn .





Over the Halloween weekend, Turner and his musician wife Dua Lipa had posted pictures of them sipping martinis, Bond's favourite drink which he prefers 'shaken, not stirred'.





If he makes the final cut, Turner will replace Daniel Craig who played Bond in five films.





Turner's notable films include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Secrets of Dumbledore and drama series Masters of the Air.





-- REDIFF MOVIES