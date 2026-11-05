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India test-fires quasi-ballistic missile Pralay

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Successful flight test of quasi-ballistic missile Pralay/Rajnath Singh on X/ANI Photo
Successful flight test of quasi-ballistic missile Pralay/Rajnath Singh on X/ANI Photo
India on Thursday successfully test-fired quasi-ballistic missile Pralay which is capable of carrying conventional warheads. 

The missile was test-fired from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the defence ministry said.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

"With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent," the ministry said.

The indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employs state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The tactical missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Pralay Missile off the coast of Odisha today at 1110 hrs. The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments."

This successful trial marks "another significant milestone" in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities, he said.

The defence ministry said that all the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the test data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

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