I don't vote, I VETO: Nicki Minaj takes a swipe at critics

09:26



Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a pic.x.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Minaj also referred to her fanbase, known as the Barbz, writing, "The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!" She further stated, "I don't vote, I VETO," and urged her followers to "Stay tuned & STAY MAD."



Making religious references, she wrote, "Jesus is STILL LORD" and "Christians are STILL being killed," before adding, "Maybe now our people will WAKE UP." In a subsequent post, Minaj added two more points, turning her attention to billionaire Elon Musk and his social media platform X.



"Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I'm sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue," she wrote.



She also praised Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, describing it as a product that had significantly improved her life.



"#GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot," she added. Minaj also referred to her fanbase, known as the Barbz, writing, "The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!" She further stated, "I don't vote, I VETO," and urged her followers to "Stay tuned & STAY MAD."Making religious references, she wrote, "Jesus is STILL LORD" and "Christians are STILL being killed," before adding, "Maybe now our people will WAKE UP." In a subsequent post, Minaj added two more points, turning her attention to billionaire Elon Musk and his social media platform X."Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I'm sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue," she wrote.She also praised Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, describing it as a product that had significantly improved her life."#GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot," she added.

American rapper Nicki Minaj reiterated her support for US President Donald Trump and reacted to the US Midterm Election developments, congratulating Republican winners while taking a swipe at critics and those she accused of spending heavily on an unsuccessful campaign.In a series of posts on X, Minaj listed 13 points, making references to Trump's presidency, the election results, the Vice President, and religious issues."Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT," she wrote, adding, "Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT" and "Knowledge is POWER."Congratulating the election winners, the rapper specifically mentioned US Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds, writing, "Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna && @ByronDonalds."Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them.Taking a dig at campaign spending and celebrity involvement, she said, "Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them."