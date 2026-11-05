Gurugram deploys over 4,000 police personnel for safe Diwali

21:03

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The police will inspect licenses, the sealed packaging of green firecrackers, and QR codes at firecracker shops.



The sale and use of barium-containing and prohibited firecrackers will remain strictly banned, and legal action will be taken against violators, police said.



Bursting firecrackers will be prohibited within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary health centres, old-age homes and educational institutions.





Special police patrols will be in place around these areas.

The Gurugram police have implemented extensive security measures to ensure that Diwali is celebrated peacefully and safely.Approximately 4,300 personnel have been deployed with specific instructions to manage security arrangements, as stated by police on Friday.According to the directions of the commissioner of police, all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and station house officers (SHOs) have been issued necessary instructions to maintain law and order in their respective areas and ensure the safety of the general public.Regular police personnel, along with additional forces, have been stationed at regular and identified locations after receiving special instructions.Special police patrol teams will be assigned to designated firecracker sale locations.