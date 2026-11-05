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Govt relaxes passport, visa rules for foreign nationals

Thu, 05 November 2026
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The government has relaxed passport and visa rules for several categories of foreign nationals residing in the country, including certain Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Tibetans, according to a gazette notification.

The Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published on Thursday, also streamlines travel and identification protocols for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, and India travelling between these neighbouring nations.

Under the amended rules released by the Union home ministry, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention to reside permanently, are exempt from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their travel documents due to the non-possession of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

To qualify, they must not have married while in Pakistan or acquired any immovable property there, must have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when going to Pakistan, and must undertake not to return to that country.

They must also have no adverse reports from police or security agencies, the notification said.

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