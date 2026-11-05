Frozen veggies and fruit can be healthier

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Photograph: Kind courtesy I saw_that/Wikimedia Commons





-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

The big surprise for most is that quite often certain fruits and vegetables can be more nutritious than the fresh.Studies by American Frozen Food Institute have shown that frozen fruits and veggies have more nutrients, especially of vitamin A, C and folic acid than their fresh equivalent, according to Mary Ellen Phipps, a registered dietitian, writing in CNBC.That's because fresh produce often travels a great distance before it gets to your kitchen. In that time its nutrients are lost due to heat, light and oxidation, as perOn the other hand, produce goes immediately for freezing after plucking and the freezing process conserves its nutrients.Some of the fruits and vegetables that come out spades post freezing are all berries, spinach, beans, broccoli, peas, carrots. Also fish.BBC says studies have shown that spinach, for instance, loses 100 per cent of its vitamin C at room temperature but just 30 per cent if frozen.