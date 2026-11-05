EC announces special summary revision in states, UTs

16:54

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

The annual Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on November 5, Thursday.





The revision seeks to enroll mostly young, eligible and first-time electors and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.





The electoral rolls' final publication will be on January 21, 2027, while the draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.





The poll authority announced SSR in 17 states on On October 15, including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The election body then chose to share rolls in "readable PDF format" instead of image files.





-- REDIFF NEWS