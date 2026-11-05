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Don't Find A Convenient Scapegoat In Cinema: Sandeep Vanga

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Ranbir Kapoor in Animal movie, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @sandeepreddy.vanga/Instagra
Ranbir Kapoor in Animal movie, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @sandeepreddy.vanga/Instagra
Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has spoken out against social media critics who are drawing parallels between his film and the horrific incident where a 21-year-old man barged into a classroom at an Andhra Pradesh school and attacked two girl students with a chainsaw.

Several social media users blamed violent movies like Animal for influencing crime via cinema in society.

Taking to his X account, Vanga posted, 'When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy and an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema.

'It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores.

'This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work.

'A tragedy deserves empathy not opportunism. Learn the difference.'

--REDIFF MOVIES

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