Do Indians need to know details of Rahul's foreign trips? HM says yes

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to make details of his foreign trips public, saying people had a right to know about the overseas visits of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha."You just returned from Vietnam, but you don't talk about that. There should be transparency... Rahul ji, please give the public an account of all your foreign trips. How many days did you stay in Vietnam, whom did you meet, why did you go there, what was the programme..." Shah said at a BJP rally titled 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' here."You hold a constitutional position. The public has a right to know since you are the leader of the opposition (in Lok Sabha)," he added.Shah also questioned Gandhi's stand on electronic voting machines (EVMs), asking why Congress legislators in Kerala had taken oath after winning elections using the same machines if the party believed they were flawed.He pointed to Congress governments in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh as well, saying the party had won elections using EVMs in these states."Rahul ji, there is a saying in Uttar Pradesh: 'Naach na aaye aangan tedha'. People of the country no longer accept you, admit it," Shah said.The home minister also questioned Gandhi's preference for holding discussions on the streets rather than in Parliament."Rahul ji, if you are so fond of holding discussions on roads, we have no objection. You ask Modi ji for a debate, you say 'Tell me a venue'... Leave Modi ji aside. Pick a roundabout in Haryana, the president of our Yuva Morcha will debate with you," Shah said."If you want to have a responsible and meaningful discussion, let's debate inside Parliament. But I know that you won't, and like always, you will run away," he added.