DMK leader Periyakaruppan moves SC against rejection of election petition

22:21

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader K R Periyakaruppan has moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order which rejected his plea challenging the victory of TVK candidate Seenivasa Sethupathi by one vote in the April assembly elections.



According to the apex court cause list, a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh is likely to hear the matter.



Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari will appear for the DMK leader.



The high court on September 28 had rejected the Periyakaruppan's petition.



Sethupathy secured 83,375 votes from the Tirupattur constituency in the elections held on April 23 and results declared on May 4, while Periyakaruppan polled 83,374 votes.



The one-vote margin prompted Periyakaruppan to approach the high court challenging the election result.