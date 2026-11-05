Diwali dhamaka: Sensex jumps 2,009 points!

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the BSE benchmark jumping nearly 2,009 points and the NSE index gaining 576 points, as a sharp fall in crude oil prices and hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict lifted investor sentiment.The rally was also supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and a strong showing in US markets. Optimism grew after American voters handed control of Congress to the opposition Democratic Party in the midterm elections.The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent, to close at 79,310.01. During the session, it surged 2,168.63 points, or 2.80 per cent, to hit 79,470.03.The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 576 points, or 2.40 per cent, to settle at 24,536.60.Bajaj Finance led the Sensex gainers, rising 7.77 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation climbed 5.80 per cent, ICICI Bank gained 5.29 per cent, Maruti advanced 5.28 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra rose 5.15 per cent and Bajaj Finserv added 4.66 per cent.NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports and ITC were among the stocks that ended in the red.The rally extended a strong run for the domestic markets. Over the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex has gained 6,063.98 points, or 8.27 per cent, while the Nifty has climbed 1,837.75 points, or 8 per cent.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.59 per cent higher at USD 96.12 a barrel.