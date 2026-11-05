Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Diwali dhamaka: Sensex jumps 2,009 points!

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
16:24
image
The Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the BSE benchmark jumping nearly 2,009 points and the NSE index gaining 576 points, as a sharp fall in crude oil prices and hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict lifted investor sentiment.

The rally was also supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and a strong showing in US markets. Optimism grew after American voters handed control of Congress to the opposition Democratic Party in the midterm elections.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent, to close at 79,310.01. During the session, it surged 2,168.63 points, or 2.80 per cent, to hit 79,470.03.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 576 points, or 2.40 per cent, to settle at 24,536.60.

Bajaj Finance led the Sensex gainers, rising 7.77 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation climbed 5.80 per cent, ICICI Bank gained 5.29 per cent, Maruti advanced 5.28 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra rose 5.15 per cent and Bajaj Finserv added 4.66 per cent.

NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports and ITC were among the stocks that ended in the red.

The rally extended a strong run for the domestic markets. Over the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex has gained 6,063.98 points, or 8.27 per cent, while the Nifty has climbed 1,837.75 points, or 8 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.59 per cent higher at USD 96.12 a barrel.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Do Indians need to know details of Rahul's foreign trips? HM says yes
LIVE! Do Indians need to know details of Rahul's foreign trips? HM says yes

Activist Jhota's family ends protest, agrees to autopsy
Activist Jhota's family ends protest, agrees to autopsy

The family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has agreed to his postmortem and cremation, ending a 22-day agitation in Mansa. This follows an agreement with the Punjab government, which includes Rs 2 crore compensation, a job...

India, Israel vote against Pak-backed UN resolution
India, Israel vote against Pak-backed UN resolution

India voted against a Pakistan-sponsored UN resolution on conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels, reiterating its long-held position that arms control is a global issue. Despite Israel also opposing the resolution,...

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul
Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul

A shuddh desi epic told through the eyes of a Hollywood blockbuster -- the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's 195 minutes long yarn has more action than emotion on its mind, notes Sukanya Verma.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football
Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his decision to retire from the Portuguese national team after the November international break, concluding a legendary career that saw him become the all-time leader in international...