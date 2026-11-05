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Delhi Police FIR over child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms

Thu, 05 November 2026
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The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over the alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on Meta-owned social media platforms, following directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), officials said.

The FIR was registered on October 8 under Sections 67 and 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, after a complaint flagged the circulation of suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the platforms.

Around 10 links were cited in the complaint. Police have begun examining them to verify the allegations and establish the nature of the content being shared.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo confirmed the development in a post on X.

"Acting on our directions, Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the availability of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on platforms operated by @MetaIndia," he said.

The Special Cell is probing the case, police said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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