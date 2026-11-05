Delhi building collpase: FIR against contractor, CM visits site

16:00

CM Gupta at the site of the building collapse

An FIR has been registered against the contractor responsible for the three-storey under-construction building in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area, where two people were killed in a collapse, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday after visiting the site.



"The contractor--who was directly overseeing the project--failed to ensure safety and security, which is why an FIR has been filed against him," she said, speaking to the reporters.



She added that the concerned Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE) had also been suspended by the Municipal Corporation.



"Two bodies have been recovered so far, and one injured person has been rescued. The structure was a ground-plus-two-story building. Further investigation will reveal the exact cause of the collapse. In the meantime, the Municipal Corporation has suspended the concerned Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE), and an FIR has been registered against the contractor responsible for the construction," Gupta said.