Delhi attempts cloud seeding to tackle air pollution

12:40

Image: ANI Photo





The trials were conducted at an altitude of approximately 30,000 metres, compared to 10,000 metres last year.





More trials could be conducted after Diwali and Chhath. .



Aimed at enhancing a cloud's ability to produce precipitation, cloud seeding is a weather-modification technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide and sodium chloride into clouds to from raindrops or ice crystals.



Last October, too, two rounds of trials were conducted, but it did not result in rainfall.



-- REDIFF NEWS

In the last 15 days, the Delhi government conducted two rounds of cloud-seeding trials near the Indira Gandhi International Airport to explore if artificial rains can tackle air pollution.