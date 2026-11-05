Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with two FIRs against them, police sources said.The two reached the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden around 11 am and are being questioned by officers, the sources said.The cases relate to their alleged entry into the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar on October 13.The FIRs were registered at the Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations before being transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation. Both leaders had been summoned earlier to join the probe but had sought more time and failed to appear.The cases concern alleged violations of restrictions at Jantar Mantar, where CJP members had staged a protest and unfurled the national flag.