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Cop jumps into pond to evade arrest in bribery case

Thu, 05 November 2026
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IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
Sujit Kumar Mahanta, posted as an officer at Mahulpali police station in Sambalpur district in Odisha, reportedly jumped into a pond to escape the clutches of a vigilance team after accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe, but he was pursued through the water and apprehended.

He allegedly accepted the bribe amount from a complainant to settle a case registered against him.

A vigilance officer informed that the sub-inspector had called the complainant to a secluded spot outside the police station. 

After accepting the amount he spotted the vigilance team and fled the scene, before jumping into a nearby pond when officers pursued him.

Vigilance personnel too followed him into the pond and apprehended him.

The officials conducted searches of his office, government quarters and other properties, before seizing Rs 1.55 lakh in cash from the lavatory next to the police station.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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